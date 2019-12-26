Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold at Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One lucky Houston resident just got $25,000 richer.The Texas Lottery announced that the Christmas winning Cash Five lottery ticket was sold at the 24 Seven convenience store at an Exxon Mobil gas station located at 7090 W Orem Dr. in southwest Houston.The winning numbers are 3 6 9 19 23.The lucky winner matched all five numbers correctly.Almost 19,000 other people won smaller prizes for matching two to four of the numbers correctly.