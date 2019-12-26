Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold at Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One lucky Houston resident just got $25,000 richer.
The Texas Lottery announced that the Christmas winning Cash Five lottery ticket was sold at the 24 Seven convenience store at an Exxon Mobil gas station located at 7090 W Orem Dr. in southwest Houston.
The winning numbers are 3 6 9 19 23.
The lucky winner matched all five numbers correctly.
Almost 19,000 other people won smaller prizes for matching two to four of the numbers correctly.
