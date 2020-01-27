Society

Willis third grader wins $1,000 for colossal cabbage

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas third grader has some big bragging rights, and she has the green thumb to prove it!

Braylen Davidson, of Willis, was among the one million third graders who participated in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program in hopes of winning Best in State.

Well, she pulled it off!

On top of taking home the top prize in Texas, she will receive a savings bond worth $1,000 toward her education.

Bonnie Plants says growing a colossal cabbage may sound like a daunting task for young kids, but if they follow some simple steps, it's actually easier than they think.

Steps include giving cabbages at least six hours of full sunlight or more, if possible, and making sure cabbages have plenty of space. They need at least three feet on each side to spread out.

The program is free to any third-grade classroom in the 48 contiguous states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywillisconteststexas newsfood
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man recalls moment alleged drunk driver hit good Samaritans
Dense fog to start, sunshine later today
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
ABC13's Morning News
Former UH athlete, wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash
Local celebrities react to Kobe Bryant's death
Show More
105-year-old World War II veteran dies
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say
Illinois once owned helicopter in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News