Widow of John DeLorean sues over money from 'Back to the Future' films

Widow of John DeLorean sues over money from 'Back to the Future' films. (KTRK)

The Humble-based DeLorean Motor Company is now facing a lawsuit over money from the "Back to the Future" movies.

In the lawsuit filed by the widow of automaker John DeLorean, she claims the company illegally received money from the "Back to the Future" films.

A DeLorean car was used as a time machine in those films. The suit says DeLorean was given five percent of the net profits from the film for merchandising.

The widow claims the company told Universal Pictures it had the right to the money and has already received a substantial payment from Universal.

The company owner has not returned ABC13's call for comment.
