Why you need to head over to NRG Center today

The annual Houston shopping extravaganza kicked off on Thursday at the NRG Center and thousands of people are expected to attend four-day shopping event.
The market runs until Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets can be purchased at the market for $20. You can also buy them online here.
Nutcracker Market shoppers take note: the BEST place to take that perfect holiday selfie is at the end of the main aisle behind the raffle area at the @StewartTitleCo Selfie Station! Don’t miss the best opportunity to take great photos with a beautiful holiday backdrop! pic.twitter.com/8lkQkMVit8— Nutcracker Market (@NutcrackerMkt) September 17, 2019
