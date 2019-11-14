Society

Why you need to head over to NRG Center today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Nutcracker Market is officially open!

The annual Houston shopping extravaganza kicked off on Thursday at the NRG Center and thousands of people are expected to attend four-day shopping event.



The market runs until Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets can be purchased at the market for $20. You can also buy them online here.



ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What it'll cost to go to UT Austin with tuition increase
Young cancer patient who inspired Astros' Carlos Correa dies
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Mattress Mack to open 3 schools to help north side community
Cloudy, cold and wet but here's when the sunshine is coming
Show More
Plumber killed in trench collapse identified
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash 'doing really good'
Driver charged with DUI after school bus crashes into ditch
More TOP STORIES News