abc13 plus

Why people love coming to this iconic Houston bar in Montrose

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The West Alabama Ice House in Montrose has been around since 1928, so it was a perfect place to host an ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom.

This dog-friendly bar has been drawing people and their pets for generations. It's the type of place where you never know who you're going to meet.

"Everything is walking distance, so I think that's probably one of the strengths of Montrose. It's all right there," one resident told ABC13.

"It's very inviting," another neighbor said. "For me, as a member of the LGBT community, it's one of the reasons why I chose to move to Houston. You see families with small kids in Montrose, you see college students in Montrose, young professionals in Montrose. It's like the heart of Houston for me."

Watch the video above to hear more from locals on why the bar, and this eccentric neighborhood, feels like home!

West Alabama Ice House is located at 1919 W Alabama St.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmontrosebarabc13 plusabc13 plus montroserestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
Popular patio bar offers tropical paradise in the middle of Montrose
Love Houston history? Step inside this Montrose mansion
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowners behind reservoirs to be compensated for Harvey floods
Robbers scared off by man's gun-toting wife in west Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
H-E-B opens Third Ward's new grocery store in 3 decades
Devyn Holmes: Facebook Live shooting victim reaching milestones recovery
Amazon blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx shipping
Chilly Tuesday with freezing temps possible Wednesday morning
Show More
Teen found safe after being snatched in front of her mom
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
Free tuition offered to Texas students at this university
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Mattress Mack, Astros star play Santa with toy giveaway
More TOP STORIES News