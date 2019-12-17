Why people love coming to this iconic Houston bar in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The West Alabama Ice House in Montrose has been around since 1928, so it was a perfect place to host an ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom.This dog-friendly bar has been drawing people and their pets for generations. It's the type of place where you never know who you're going to meet."Everything is walking distance, so I think that's probably one of the strengths of Montrose. It's all right there," one resident told ABC13."It's very inviting," another neighbor said. "For me, as a member of the LGBT community, it's one of the reasons why I chose to move to Houston. You see families with small kids in Montrose, you see college students in Montrose, young professionals in Montrose. It's like the heart of Houston for me."Watch the video above to hear more from locals on why the bar, and this eccentric neighborhood, feels like home!West Alabama Ice House is located at 1919 W Alabama St.