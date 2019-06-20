Society

Who was Officer Tara O'Sullivan?

SACRAMENTO -- Officer Tara Christina O'Sullivan was 26 years old and on her final phase of the Field Training Program when she was killed June 19, 2019.

O'Sullivan grew up in the East Bay community of Pleasant Hill and graduated from College Park High School in 2011. She attended Diablo Valley College and Sacramento State. She graduated from the Sacramento Police Academy in December 2018.

RELATED: East Bay community mourns fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan

Officer O'Sullivan was hired by the Sacramento Police Department in January of 2018 as a Community Service Officer. In July of that same year, she entered our police academy as a police recruit and graduated from the academy on Dec. 20, 2018.

RELATED: Sacramento police officer shot, killed while on domestic violence call

Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said O'Sullivan was known for bubbly personality and always willing to help. She had big dreams and a big heart.

MORE: Make a donation to the Ofc. Tara O'Sullivan memorial fund
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentoofficer involved shootingshootingofficer killedabc7 originals
RELATED
Police ID suspect accused of killing Sacramento police officer
East Bay community mourns fallen Sacramento police officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News