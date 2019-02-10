SOCIETY

WHIMSY WORLD: Insta-worthy exhibit opening in Houston

This is Shelbi's second solo show and is filled with vibrant installations, frenzied pattern walls, and collectible limited edition artworks.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Whimsy World is a traveling interactive art experience created by esteemed Houston artist Shelbi Nicole.

It aims to ignite visitor's imaginations in a truly unique way. This is Shelbi's second solo show and is filled with vibrant installations, frenzied pattern walls, and collectible limited edition artworks.

There is some magic and real insight into her imagination on display at this exhibit. Guests are encouraged to wear whimsical attire, mingle, sip bubbles, and take as many photographs as possible.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
