Where to score a Christmas tree for as little as $5

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're ready to stock up on your holiday décor, this deal is for you.

The Assistance League of Montgomery County is hosting its annual Christmas preview Monday beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at its resale shop on North San Jacinto Street in Conroe.



Its tax-free shopping and will cost you $10 to get in the door. That money goes toward Operation School Bell. You can score a tree for anywhere between $5 and $105.

Wreaths range between $8 and $40, and ornaments can be found for as low as $1.

For those who enjoy a nice floral arrangement, you can find those starting at $8.

Shoppers shop without paying an entrance fee on Tuesday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit the Assistance League of Montgomery County's Facebook page.

