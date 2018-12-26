HOLIDAY

How to send your wish for 2019 flying through Times Square on New Year's Eve

Here's how to turn your wishes for 2019 into confetti that is released in Times Square right after the ball drop. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
New Year's Eve in Times Square is a worldwide symbol of hopes and dreams for the new year, but as 2019 rings in, wishes will literally take flight.

For the fourth year in a row, the actual confetti released when the ball drops will have wishes written on them from people around the world.

There are two ways to submit your "wishfetti."

1. Visit the "Wishing Wall"

If you are in New York City anytime during the month of December, you can make your wish in person between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. up until December 29 at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall. It's located in Times Square on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets.

2. Submit your wish online

If you share your wish on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish, or fill out the online form, the Times Square Alliance will print your wish on confetti for you.

Note: Any wishes submitted after Dec. 28 will be used the following year.
