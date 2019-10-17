checkthisout

What's happening in Houston? Check it out!



Check This Out is an informative and entertaining program that showcases anything and everything Houstonians want to know. Check This Out blends excitement and energy, along with good ol' fashioned fun into a recipe specifically created to engage local viewers. In our October 12 episode, host Kat Cosley highlighted The Houston Open, for an inside look at this year's tournament. She'll also have great tips for family fun, your health and a new exciting way to skip the wait at the doctors office!

EMBED More News Videos

Check This Out Houston on Live Well



See Segments From Our October 12 Episode
The Houston Open
Check This Out, Houston: Houston Open
Check This Out, Oct. 12: The Houston Open


Innovative Lasers of Houston

Check This Out Houston: Innovative Lasers
Check This Out, Oct. 12: Innovative Lasers


Hess Houston Corporate Run 5k
Check This Out Houston: Hess Houston Corporate Run 5k
Check This Out, Oct. 12: Hess Houston Corporate Run 5k


Virtual ERs
VirtualERs
Check This Out, Oct. 12: Virtual ERs


CHECK THIS OUT IS SPONSORED BY




Find CHECK THIS OUT HOUSTON on Facebook!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentshoppingcheckthisout
CHECKTHISOUT
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: About Kat
Check This Out, Oct. 12: The Houston Open
Check This Out, Oct. 12: Virtual ERs
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Upcoming shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juul ends sale of sweet flavors after mysterious deaths
Firefighter calls mayday during fire at Main Street Market
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
Energy Secretary Perry tells Trump he plans on resigning
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Parrot found safe after it was stolen from Walmart parking lot
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
Show More
Candidate wore blackface as Kanye West, but he's not sorry
Writers claim Lizzo owes them credit on 'Truth Hurts'
Maleah Davis memorial bridge dedication set for November
Famous New York bakery returns to Houston with pop-up
Former designer for the stars buys flourishing flower shop
More TOP STORIES News