What your Houston XFL season ticket holder dollars gets you

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After teasing everyone on Twitter, the Houston Roughnecks have finally revealed the football they'll be playing with when the season begins.



Five-game season ticket prices were also announced: they start $100. According to the Roughnecks' website, season ticket members will enjoy exclusive benefits including:

  • VIP Field Pass for one Roughnecks home game (limited time only).
  • Season ticket price-lock for the first two seasons.
  • Early access to the XFL's Football Advisory Network: an online community that will give football fans opportunities to share their thoughts, ideas, and feedback, and help the Roughnecks create its football and fan experience.
  • 25% discount on merchandise at XFL.com.
  • Exclusive Roughnecks game day access.
  • VIP Roughnecks experiences throughout the year.


The Roughnecks play their first game ever against the L.A. Wildcats at TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston on Saturday, Feb. 8.

