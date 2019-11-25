What your Houston XFL season ticket holder dollars gets you

Get your hands on an official Roughnecks Game Ball!— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) November 25, 2019
🛒➡ https://t.co/mvVVdCZeWV#ThisIsTheXFL #WorkingForHTown pic.twitter.com/DI1M58x7Zj
Five-game season ticket prices were also announced: they start $100. According to the Roughnecks' website, season ticket members will enjoy exclusive benefits including:
- VIP Field Pass for one Roughnecks home game (limited time only).
- Season ticket price-lock for the first two seasons.
- Early access to the XFL's Football Advisory Network: an online community that will give football fans opportunities to share their thoughts, ideas, and feedback, and help the Roughnecks create its football and fan experience.
- 25% discount on merchandise at XFL.com.
- Exclusive Roughnecks game day access.
- VIP Roughnecks experiences throughout the year.
The Roughnecks play their first game ever against the L.A. Wildcats at TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston on Saturday, Feb. 8.
For more information, click here.
