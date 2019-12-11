Society

What you need to know about reverse layaway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As holiday shopping continues, you may want to look into what is being called 'reverse layaway.'

The concept is simple: buy now and pay later. A variety of brands have implemented companies such as Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna, and Quadpay as payment options.

If you choose to use them, you get the item up front without paying interest. You also make four payments over the course of 6 to 8 weeks to pay off the balance.

Keep in mind, if you miss a payment, you'll get charged late fees immediately and you do take the risk of affecting your credit score.

