What you can do tonight to honor murdered Deputy Dhaliwal

At @HCSOTexas Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s memorial...

messages of hope and

sadness and

love and

anger and

fear and

heartbreak and

appreciation. #abc13 https://t.co/9htlAKYUz6 pic.twitter.com/VuZjLfLSXX — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 30, 2019

“Lord, if some dark and dreary night,

I must give my life,

Lord with your everlasting love

Protect my children and my wife.”



A note left at the memorial for HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.



He leaves behind a wife and 3 kids.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/AfzAalDhcM — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 30, 2019

“He was everyone’s Bhaiya, big brother”

Another of the cards left at the memorial to HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/RRj261AYVq — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 30, 2019

“Rest In Peace Officer Dhaliwal”



A card left by a child at the memorial for HCSO Sandeep Dhaliwal #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nWql0B1Kbw — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The entire community is invited to attend a candlelight vigil for Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was shot to death during a traffic stop on Friday.The vigil will be held Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at GoForth Park on Horsepen Creek, located at 9118 Wheat Cross Drive, Cypress, Texas 77095.The park is named for another deputy who was killed in the line of duty in 2015, Deputy Darren GoForth.After GoForth's shooting, Deputy Dhaliwal visited his memorial daily, saying at the time, more people need to support officers and do so in a visible way."Just wear blue. Wear blue and be proud of that," Dhaliwal said four years ago. "And that shows support to law enforcement. Simple as that."Now everyone will have the opportunity to wear blue for Dhaliwal.During Monday night's vigil, people are being asked to bring candles, blue lights, and blue glow sticks.Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the sheriff's office. He's survived by his wife and three children.