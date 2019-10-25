What you can do (and win) at the Texans homecoming game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to cheer on the Houston Texans!The homecoming game against the Oakland Raiders kicks off Sunday, Oct. 27, and there are going to be plenty of fun-filled activities for you and your family.The first 50,000 fans will receive a "We Are Texans" pennant, courtesy of Palais Royal. Don't forget to arrive at the NRG Stadium early to catch Texans' mascot Toro take the field and see the Texans Cheerleaders' pregame performance.The national anthem will be performed by country-recording artist and Houston native Julia Cole. Then, during halftime, don't miss the Texans Cheerleaders' All-Stars performance.To score some goodies, make sure you stop by one of the team shop locations inside the stadium to get 25% off all player-themed T-shirts featuring player imagery, names & numbers.Also, don't forget about the Fantennial Rally!You can cheer on the Texans on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Emancipation Park, 3018 Emancipation Ave., to celebrate 100 years of the NFL with the Texans.The event is free and gives you a chance to win two tickets and a parking pass to the game. Giveaways include rally towels and T-shirts, plus Texans fans can hang out with some of the team's legends, cheerleaders, Toro and Deep Steel Thunder.Other activities include face painters, inflatables, football drills and more! Don't forget, kickoff is now at 3:25 p.m.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.