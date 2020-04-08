Coronavirus

What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Easter approaching this weekend, Houston Baptist leaders are meeting Wednesday to discuss how worshippers should celebrate.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, we're expected to hear from the President of the Baptist Ministers Association of Houston as well as Mayor Sylvester Turner.

They will be talking about Easter Sunday services and are reminding everyone to stay home.

This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott deemed church an essential service in the state.

Abbott says worshipping in person is okay, but only if it adheres to social distancing guidelines and there are less than 10 people.

Despite this order, many services are going virtual this year because church leaders want to ensure everyone stays as healthy as possible.

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen announced Tuesday big plans for a taped Easter service that will air exclusively on ABC13.

The service will include a message from Tyler Perry, and performances from Kanye West and Mariah Carey.

The Lakewood Church service will air at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12 on ABC13.

