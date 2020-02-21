Houston Texans Cheerleaders talk recruiting process

For one Houston Texans cheerleader, she knew this was something she wanted to do since she was a toddler.
"I've been dancing since I was 3 years old," said Hannah. "I've lived in Houston my whole life so this is something that's always been a big dream of mine."
Houston Texans cheerleaders Ashley and Hannah hope to start their second year on the team.
"We made the team together," said Ashley.
Tryouts for the team are in March, but there are prep classes beforehand.
Classes for Saturday and Sunday are sold out. However, there are classes on March 8 that you can still sign up for.
Taylor and Hannah said it takes a few things to be a Texans cheerleader.
"Having a passion for dance, having a passion to be a part of a sisterhood and having a passion for the Houston Texans. It's all really important," said Hannah. "Just a willingness to get out of your comfort zone and meet new people."
And they don't just stick to synchronized dancing. They incorporate all kinds of dances in their routine.
"We do it all," said Taylor. "We do jazz, we do hip-hop, we have a kick line even.
The prep sessions are led and taught by former Texans cheerleader and current coach Casey Potter.
"It's a really great opportunity to get a sense of what coach is wanting and a chance to meet other cheerleaders," said Hannah.
To sign up for tryouts, visit the Houston Texans website.
