What not to do when buying last minute World Series tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've got the cash to buy last minute tickets to the World Series, here's what you can do to protect yourself.

StubHub recommends you do not buy tickets from someone off the streets. Also, be sure not to pay with cash. Once you do get your tickets, don't overshare. The company says crooks love it when you show off your pictures on social media because they can easily use those pictures to make counterfeits.

