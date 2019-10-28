Society

Son of Holocaust survivor wants you to know history of Union Station

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Astros fans know Union Station as the busiest entrance to Minute Maid Park, a Kingwood man wants everyone to know the historical impact.

It was once a train station that was vital to Houston's growth. A picture taken in August of 1949 at Union Station shows a man getting off the train in a suit with his briefcase that just had a change of clothes and $5. It was Morris Penn's first time arriving in Houston.

"I always liked to say he has an air of confidence about him and ready to start a life in his new home," said Dr. Hy Penn, Morris' son.

Penn was a Holocaust survivor. His suit was made of old clothes patched together. While he and his family moved from farm to farm so no one would get suspicious, Penn's mother and sister were caught and murdered.

After the war, Penn met his wife, Linda, who was also a Holocaust survivor. She also came to Houston via Union Station.

The couple lived in Houston for 50 years and owned multiple clothing stores. Their names are now memorialized with over 1,000 others at the Holocaust Museum in Houston.

"They had a goal and they wanted to make their lives better, and they wanted to make the world better because they saw what evil can do to the world," Hy said.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrosholocaust
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women flash Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole on live TV during Game 5
Houston, the Astros have landed
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Chainsaw artist creates one-of-a-kind Astros artwork
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun
Why Game 5 could have been Gerrit Cole's last with the Astros
Show More
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
Check your costume! Here's the forecast for Halloween
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
O'Brien turns focus on filling big shoes of J.J. Watt
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
More TOP STORIES News