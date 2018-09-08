WHAT-A-MUM!: Whataburger inspires creative homecoming mum design

SINTON, Texas (KTRK) --With homecoming approaching, many people are thinking outside of the box when it comes to their mum design.
Adrian Alaniz of Sinton, Texas decided to do something fun and different for Adrian Michael Events with his rendition of "What-a-mum."
"I whatasized it just for you all," Alaniz said in a Facebook post. "I even added lights! It measures about 3ft long. And yes, I was eating chicken strips while making it."
