North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish

A North Carolina man won't have to make up a story about the one who got away.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, North Carolina --
Montgomery County shared a picture of his big catch on their Facebook page.

Kevin Moore caught the massive catfish on Lake Tillery.

According to Montgomery County, Moore told his sister the catfish weighed about as much as he did. But other than that, he doesn't know the actual weight of the fish.

The fish was released back into the water, so it's still out there for the next fisherman.

