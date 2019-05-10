Westchase district brought to life through art

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3977311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harvey Heroes: New mural in Westchase District honors heroes of the storm

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- The Westchase district is doing the best it can to add flair to the area with mosaics and murals.Local Alief artist Larry Crawford has played a big role in bringing color to this area with his art work."There are a lot of people who will be driving down the road and they are upset, probably had a bad day. All of a sudden they pull up to an intersection - 'Wow, look at that. I wasn't expecting that,'" said Crawford.The art on traffic light boxes, running trails and murals has given the diverse Westchase community vibrancy.