Westchase district brought to life through art

Local Alief artist Larry Crawford has played a big role in bringing color to this area with his art work.
"There are a lot of people who will be driving down the road and they are upset, probably had a bad day. All of a sudden they pull up to an intersection - 'Wow, look at that. I wasn't expecting that,'" said Crawford.
The art on traffic light boxes, running trails and murals has given the diverse Westchase community vibrancy.
