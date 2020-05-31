Well-known Third Ward pastor dies from COVID-19, family says

Houston has lost a giant among men. Pastor Manson B. Johnson was a diligent shepherd at the Holman Street Baptist Church for more than 43 years. He had a passion for truth and fought to create opportunities for vulnerable people. 1/3 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) May 31, 2020

He had a direct impact on providing educational and Housing opportunities for the greater Third-ward area, and was a valued member of the Texas Southern University family. He remained committed to the Word of God, and his outstanding pastoral ministry. 2/3 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) May 31, 2020

Pastor Manson B. Johnson will be greatly missed and celebrated for his invaluable visionary leadership which has enhanced the quality of life for many in the city of Houston. My deepest sympathy to his devoted wife and all of his loving children. Rest in Peace my dear friend. 3/3 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) May 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known pastor in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood died on Sunday from COVID-19, according to family a member.Pastor Manson Johnson has been with the Holman Street Baptist Church for more than 40 years."We find strength in knowing that to be absent from the body is to be present with God," read a statement posted on the church's Facebook page. "At this time please keep our beautiful First Lady, his children, family, Holman Street Baptist Church family, and the entire Houston community in your prayers."Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shared her condolences on Sunday saying, "Houston has lost a giant among men."In addition to the church, Johnson has helped build several housing projects in Third Ward."He had a passion for truth and fought to create opportunities for vulnerable people," said Jackson-Lee. "He remained committed to the Word of God, and his outstanding pastoral ministry. Pastor Manson B. Johnson will be greatly missed and celebrated for his invaluable visionary leadership which has enhanced the quality of life for many in the city of Houston. My deepest sympathy to his devoted wife and all of his loving children."