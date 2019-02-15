VALENTINE'S DAY

Retirement community celebrates Valentine's Day by displaying residents' vintage wedding gowns

Some of the dresses are more than 100-year-old, and each comes with its own sweet story of love. (Images courtesy of Chelsea Wilson.) (Chelsea Wilson)

PLEASANTON, California --
The Stoneridge Creek retirement community in Pleasanton, California has more than 20 old wedding gowns on display to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Some of the dresses are more than 100 years old, dating back as far as 1907.

Each one has a special love story that goes with it.

The display also includes tons of fabulous photos of the brides and grooms on their wedding dates.

It will stay up through the end of February, and the public is encouraged to come and take a look!
