Happy #ValentinesDay! Look at these wedding gowns dating back to 1907 at a Pleasanton retirement community. Residents are sharing their stories of true love. What’s yours? 😍 💍 💕 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/clLP5ZwND6 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) February 14, 2019

The Stoneridge Creek retirement community in Pleasanton, California has more than 20 old wedding gowns on display to celebrate Valentine's Day.Some of the dresses are more than 100 years old, dating back as far as 1907.Each one has a special love story that goes with it.The display also includes tons of fabulous photos of the brides and grooms on their wedding dates.It will stay up through the end of February, and the public is encouraged to come and take a look!