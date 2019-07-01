Fishermen hook 6-foot shark off Long Beach Island

LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey -- A group of guys fishing off Long Beach Island Sunday afternoon hooked a six-foot shark.
'Mark G' of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, says it took over an hour to pull the shark onto shore, hold it down, remove the hook and release it.
The group took a picture with the shark before letting it go.
