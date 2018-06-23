HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Astros fans were in for a major surprise during Friday night's game.
The fans in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park caught the moment a foul ball came right at them.
Gil Perez and Amaris Salinas had just hit record, to get George Springer at bat, when Springer hit a towering fly ball in their direction.
The video shows the ball landing a few rows in front of them, then bouncing back to their row.
Perez was able to catch the ball, saving Salinas from taking a hit to the face.
