SOCIETY

Incredible footage shows the moment an Astros fan catches a foul ball

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros fan makes great catch on foul ball (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros fans were in for a major surprise during Friday night's game.

The fans in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park caught the moment a foul ball came right at them.

Gil Perez and Amaris Salinas had just hit record, to get George Springer at bat, when Springer hit a towering fly ball in their direction.

The video shows the ball landing a few rows in front of them, then bouncing back to their row.

Perez was able to catch the ball, saving Salinas from taking a hit to the face.

RELATED: FOUL FALL: Astros fan flips over railing trying to catch ball at Minute Maid Park

EMBED More News Videos

A fan took a tumble as he tried to catch a foul ball at the Astros game Tuesday night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysportsHouston AstrosbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News