Houston police are going "Over the Edge" to support the Special Olympics.Chief Art Acevedo and other members of the Houston Police Department are rappelling 20 stories down the side of the Embassy Suites Hotel to raise funds for Special Olympics Texas.The event continues Saturday with 13 officers scheduled to make their way down the side of the hotel.In all, the team known as the "HPD Xtreme Warriors" have raised nearly $10,000 in support of the Special Olympians.