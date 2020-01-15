BREAKING NEWS
President Trump's impeachment trial
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
WATCH LIVE: ABC13 Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. continues online during ABC's Special Report impeachment coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
houston
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Man charged in bizarre witchcraft, sex crime murder on trial
Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop
8 masked men hold people at gunpoint inside restaurant
1 dead in three-car crash near Lone Star Community College
Soggy weather ahead on Wednesday
Show More
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters marry in South Africa
This 14-year-old chef gets other kids excited about cooking!
Comic raises money for teachers at EaDo comedy club
Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason
Moving truck involved in chase runs over suspect who fell out
More TOP STORIES News