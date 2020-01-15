Society

WATCH LIVE: ABC13 Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. continues online during ABC's Special Report impeachment coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhouston
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Man charged in bizarre witchcraft, sex crime murder on trial
Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop
8 masked men hold people at gunpoint inside restaurant
1 dead in three-car crash near Lone Star Community College
Soggy weather ahead on Wednesday
Show More
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters marry in South Africa
This 14-year-old chef gets other kids excited about cooking!
Comic raises money for teachers at EaDo comedy club
Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason
Moving truck involved in chase runs over suspect who fell out
More TOP STORIES News