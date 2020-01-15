WATCH
Society
WATCH LIVE: ABC13 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m.
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. continues online during ABC's Special Report impeachment coverage.
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
