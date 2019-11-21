Watch iconic '13' light up Houston for KTRK's 65th birthday

On Nov. 20, 2019, 65 years after KTRK first went on the air, the station's iconic tower "13" shined bright again.
Leading the way for the celebration were anchor emeritus Dave Ward and station vice president and general manager Wendy Granato, who got help from the ABC13 employees and extended family to flip the switch.
You can watch how the iconic "13" shined again during a live Eyewitness News broadcast in the video above. You can also see the tower in all of its newly lit beauty, as captured by SkyDrone13, in the video below.
WATCH: Iconic '13' shines over Houston again on KTRK's 65th birthday
SEE ALSO: ABC13's Vault: KTRK-TV launched in Nov. 1954