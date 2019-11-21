ABC13

Watch iconic '13' light up Houston for KTRK's 65th birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With six-and-a-half decades serving Houston and the surrounding communities, ABC13 appropriately lit a celebration "candle" of sorts.

On Nov. 20, 2019, 65 years after KTRK first went on the air, the station's iconic tower "13" shined bright again.

Leading the way for the celebration were anchor emeritus Dave Ward and station vice president and general manager Wendy Granato, who got help from the ABC13 employees and extended family to flip the switch.

You can watch how the iconic "13" shined again during a live Eyewitness News broadcast in the video above. You can also see the tower in all of its newly lit beauty, as captured by SkyDrone13, in the video below.

WATCH: Iconic '13' shines over Houston again on KTRK's 65th birthday

EMBED More News Videos

On ABC13's 65th anniversary, see KTRK's iconic "13" light up the Houston sky again, from the wings of SkyDrone13.



SEE ALSO: ABC13's Vault: KTRK-TV launched in Nov. 1954
EMBED More News Videos

A look back at ABC13's long history

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonabc13
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13
Former student now behavioral therapist at autism center
Old ABC13 set helping Pasadena teens kick start career in TV
The big ideas of Big Tex Papas started from a car trunk
These homecoming mums are as big as Texas!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor charged in deadly botched raid on Harding Street
UNSOLVED: Manvel's 'Princess Blue' remains sent back to lab
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
Family looking for hit-and-run driver who killed mom
Armed customer shot while trying to stop pawn shop robbers
Vehicle smashes through storefront in River Oaks area
'Be Sus' now spans over I-45, and we had to look the word up
Show More
Houston's Lizzo scores whopping 8 Grammy nominations
Not a drill! In-N-Out opens Friday for 1st time in Houston-area
Human trafficking survivor from Katy visits White House
ABC13 Evening News for November 20, 2019
1 shot in apparent NW Harris County road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News