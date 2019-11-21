Watch iconic '13' light up Houston for KTRK's 65th birthday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5710608" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On ABC13's 65th anniversary, see KTRK's iconic "13" light up the Houston sky again, from the wings of SkyDrone13.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2675419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A look back at ABC13's long history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With six-and-a-half decades serving Houston and the surrounding communities, ABC13 appropriately lit a celebration "candle" of sorts.On Nov. 20, 2019, 65 years after KTRK first went on the air, the station's iconic tower "13" shined bright again.Leading the way for the celebration were anchor emeritus Dave Ward and station vice president and general manager Wendy Granato, who got help from the ABC13 employees and extended family to flip the switch.You can watch how the iconic "13" shined again during a live Eyewitness News broadcast in the video above. You can also see the tower in all of its newly lit beauty, as captured by SkyDrone13, in the video below.