Fiestas Patrias parade celebrates 51st anniversary in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Fiestas Patrias Parade is turning 51.The event is one of many celebratory observations during the months of September and October, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.Anchor Mayra Moreno will emcee this year's parade.The Fiestas Patrias Parade marks the historic event of Die y Sies de Septiembre, signaling Mexico's independence from Spain. ABC13 is the official English language partner of Fiestas Patrias.