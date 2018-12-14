HOUSTON, Texas --Just days after Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said he was joking when he doubted the astronaut moon landings, the 5-time NBA All-Star got offered the opportunity of a lifetime.
NASA's Johnson Space Center tweeted an invitation to Curry and the Warriors to tour the facility when they come to Houston to face the Rockets in March.
Looks to us like the @Warriors will be in @HoustonTX on March 13. @StephenCurry30, would you and your teammates want to learn about the giant leaps that started and continue here? We think a tour to see the Moon rocks might be a blast! pic.twitter.com/QJC7mcYjgR— Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 13, 2018
Curry said earlier this week he would definitely accept NASA's invitation to tour and educate himself.
The controversy started when Curry questioned the Apollo moon landings on a podcast, and the story took a life of its own.
Even the Warriors "Dance Cam Mom" got in on the conversation, posting this message to Curry on Instagram:
Curry himself has stayed quiet on the subject. He says not talking about it in recent days was a way of protesting how dumb the controversy became.