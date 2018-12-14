STEPHEN CURRY

Johnson Space Center invites Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors on tour after moon landing comments

Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry says he wasn't serious when he said he didn't believe humans landed on the moon. (KGO-TV)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Just days after Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said he was joking when he doubted the astronaut moon landings, the 5-time NBA All-Star got offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

NASA's Johnson Space Center tweeted an invitation to Curry and the Warriors to tour the facility when they come to Houston to face the Rockets in March.


Curry said earlier this week he would definitely accept NASA's invitation to tour and educate himself.

The controversy started when Curry questioned the Apollo moon landings on a podcast, and the story took a life of its own.

RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate

Even the Warriors "Dance Cam Mom" got in on the conversation, posting this message to Curry on Instagram:



Curry himself has stayed quiet on the subject. He says not talking about it in recent days was a way of protesting how dumb the controversy became.
