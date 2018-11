EMBED >More News Videos Don't miss ABC's holiday programming during 25 Days of Christmas.

If you have kids, they DEFINITELY want to hear from Santa!The 'Big Man' himself is taking calls at the North Pole this holiday season.Yes, he actually has a phone number.By calling 951-262-3062, you will get a voice recording of Santa asking the kiddos to leave their Christmas list.Just remind the kids that Santa only answers if you've been nice!