If you're looking for unique or one-of-a-kind items at some great deals, you may find them at a luxury estate sale this weekend in West University.Lyn Huck Estate and Appraisal Services is liquidating everything in the home, including original artwork, chandeliers, oriental rugs, and furniture.Some items are as low as $4. If you like china, you'll find several brands including Lenox, Spode, Royal Doulton and more.You'll also find some jewelry, hats and handbags for just $8.The estate sale is at the home on 3324 Pittsburgh Street. The sale starts Friday and runs through Sunday.The hours Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. On Sunday, you can stop by from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Discounts start Saturday, with additional deals on Sunday.