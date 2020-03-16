Society

Waller County launches emergency medical services delivery program for home bound residents

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An emergency services delivery program launched in Waller County on Saturday.

Waller County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office are leading a program that will help provide medical and food supplies for people in the community who are home bound.

"We realize people are not able to get out. They're isolated or quarantined," Waller County Deputy Chief, Manuel Zamora said. "We certainly want them to access basic necessities."

Zamora told ABC13 deputies on reserve will pick up and deliver medicine, medical equipment and food to anybody who is ill, stuck in bed or can't leave the house.

Reserve deputies are available from Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

To take part in the program, please call the communications center at the sheriff's office at 979-826-8282. The center is open 24 hours, 7 days a week.
