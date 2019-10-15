Society

Volunteer firefighter killed in crash honored by hometown

By
EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- The Louise Volunteer Fire Department is down one-fifth of its active members after a deadly crash.

DPS state troopers say 60-year-old Steven Henderson and another firefighter were hit by a driver while they were inspecting their fire truck on the side of FM-647 on Monday, Oct. 7.

The driver who hit them is also a member of the same fire department, who was off duty at the time.

Investigators say it happened around 8:55 p.m. when the on-duty firefighters were stopped on the small two-lane road to check out their front tires.

Troopers say their emergency lights were not on, but their headlights were on. Henderson was transported by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Louise volunteer fire chief Tommy Johnston told ABC13 Henderson underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, but suddenly died on Saturday, Oct. 12.



The other firefighter was taken by ambulance to Oak Bend Richmond with non-life threatening injuries and was released several days later. The off-duty firefighter was not injured.

Johnston says the off-duty firefighter previously told him he never saw the truck or two men standing near it on the dark road.

DPS investigators say the driver who hit them is not facing any charges, calling this an unfortunate crash.

Henderson was also the drainage foreman for the Wharton County drainage district, according to the online obituary posted on the Triska Funeral Home's website.

