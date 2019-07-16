Society

Viral video shows airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment

A woman has posted a video of a man browsing the in-flight entertainment options with his feet.

The woman captioned the video, "My friend who doesn't have Twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter."

The video shows the man scrolling the touch screen with his toes.

Author Alafair Burke shared the video and it's going wildly viral.

A few notes we should mention based on Twitter's reactions: while people with disabilities often use their feet to perform tasks, this passenger was also using his hands to do things like carry his luggage.

Burke says her friend, who took the video, believes the passenger simply enjoyed using his feet to navigate the screen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videobig talkersairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News