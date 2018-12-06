SOCIETY

Vibrant, vivacious 'living coral' named Pantone's 2019 color of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

Pantone described living coral, its 2019 color of the year, as an "animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge." (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
Get ready to see a vibrant, vivacious shade of coral all over the place in 2019.

Pantone has named living coral, an "animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone," its color of the year for 2019, setting the standard for what consumers can expect to see trending in fashion, art, interior design and other industries in the year ahead.

In choosing the color, Pantone cited the increasingly colliding natural and technological worlds and humankind's quest for "authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy."

"We get energy from nature. Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, vibrant yet mellow PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment," Pantone explained.

In beauty fashion, Pantone said, coral evokes positivity and plays well on both men and women of all skin tones. The color adds a playful yet welcoming touch to interior design while also encouraging human connection.

"Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities and this is particularly true for Living Coral," Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman added. "With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord."

Living coral is a departure from the last several years when Pantone named dustier, more muted hoes of violet, green, blue and pink.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
SOCIETY
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
George H.W. Bush to lie in state in Capitol rotunda: What that means
Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms are going high-tech
More society
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Want deals? Get to this luxury estate sale this weekend
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Navy to perform largest ever flyover at Bush funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Show More
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
Road closures in effect near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
H-E-B releases limited-edition Selena bags today
Dad makes 10-year-old walk 5 miles to school for bullying
More News