Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by going skydiving

For Polito "Paul" Olivas, jumping out of planes is no new venture.In fact, the veteran who served in World War II, the Korean War and in Vietnam, has more than 300 jumps under his belt. Included in those jumps is one with the famed 101st Airborne on D-Day.So, when his big 100th birthday rolled around he knew exactly what he wanted to do -- go skydiving one more time."After you get to 100, then you go to 101, 102. I wanted to do it before I got too old," Olivas said.So he signed up for a tandem 14,000-foot free-fall.And it was Olivas' first time jumping for fun, making it all the more special.Olivas enjoyed the jump so much that he said it was one of his best birthdays yet, adding that he plans to jump again when he turns 101."It was a wonderful day," he told KITV.