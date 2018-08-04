SOCIETY

Utility company sends racial slur password to woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says Puget Sound Energy sent a racial slur when she requested a temporary password for her account.

BOTHELL, Washington --
A woman says she forgot the password to her Puget Sound Energy account, so she requested a temporary one, and what she got back was a racial slur, KIRO-TV reports.

Erica Conway believes the insult was deliberate and wants the company to get to the bottom of it.

"I clicked "forgot password" and got a temporary password from PSE and it was capital N-I-*** [edited for sensitivity] and I was quite shocked."

She showed KIRO-TV past temporary passcodes that were just random letters and numbers, so she believes this passcode slur was created deliberately.

"I was truly in disbelief," Conway said. "This is not normal, and this is not what a temporary password is supposed to say."

She explained, "I had said, 'Do you guys screen out certain words?' and Lydia was, like, 'Yes we do.' And I said, 'Well you guys didn't screen out this word.'' And she said, 'Why would we?" and I said, 'What do you mean why would we? This is an offensive word.' And she stated to me, 'No one uses that word anymore.' And I was, like, where are you living, what planet are you living on?"

PSE spokeswoman Janet Kim responded, "This was offensive, there was no question about that. We apologize to this customer, the community, for what has happened, and we are trying to do what we can to make it right."

PSE insists that the slur was a computer-generated mistake.

PSE says it has taken immediate steps to make sure temporary passwords are a scrambled mix of letters and numbers. And next month it will begin using a new system that gets rid of temporary passwords completely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypasswordhate speechracismu.s. & worldWashington
SOCIETY
Officers sprang into action to help choking baby
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
More Society
Top Stories
Police searching for dad after 2 children stabbed to death
Murder suspect deeded home to woman because he was 'terminally ill'
Body found buried in garden in search for missing 3-year-old
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Postal worker rescues teen from sex trafficking
Officers sprang into action to help choking baby
Show More
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Friends discover man missing from boat when they take selfie
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
More News