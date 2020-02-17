Society

Utah police respond to 911 call from frantic mom in need of baby formula

ALPINE, Utah -- Emergency dispatchers in Utah received an unusual call for help from a mother of a six-week-old baby.

"I have no formula. And I have no idea how I can get formula to her. And I've been calling neighbors and no one will answer," Shannon Bird said in the call.

Bird called 911 in a panic after her milk suddenly dried up, she had no formula and no way to get it, KSL-TV reports.

She says her four other children were sleeping and her husband was out of town.

Officers with the Long Peak Police Department responded.

They first stopped at a store and grabbed a gallon of milk, which they quickly learned would not work.

The officers then ran over to another store and a short time later they returned with formula.

Officers say it's all part of the job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutah911 callbabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man impaled by fence after hitting deer in Montgomery Co.
Patchy morning fog, evening cold front in Houston
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
Woman shot multiple times by her ex, deputies say
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai's dogs give best welcome home
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Show More
'Do Not Hire' registry to show if teachers eligible to be hired
ABC13's Morning News
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
More TOP STORIES News