A museum dedicated to marijuana is coming to Los Angeles by early 2019.Weedmaps, a digital guide on where to buy marijuana and related products, said it is bringing the "Museum of Weed" to the city.Dedicated to showcasing the substance's history, milestones and pop culture influences, the museum will take visitors through different time periods and locations pertinent to cannabis.A 20-second video published to YouTube previewing the museum highlights moments related to cannabis culture.Details regarding the location of the museum and date of opening were not immediately available.The passage of Proposition 64 in 2016 legalized recreational use of marijuana in California.