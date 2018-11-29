MARIJUANA

'Museum of Weed' provides highs of marijuana history within its hollowed halls

EMBED </>More Videos

MAJORING IN MARIJUNA: College offers courses in cannabis (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A museum dedicated to marijuana is coming to Los Angeles by early 2019.

Weedmaps, a digital guide on where to buy marijuana and related products, said it is bringing the "Museum of Weed" to the city.

Dedicated to showcasing the substance's history, milestones and pop culture influences, the museum will take visitors through different time periods and locations pertinent to cannabis.

A 20-second video published to YouTube previewing the museum highlights moments related to cannabis culture.
Details regarding the location of the museum and date of opening were not immediately available.

The passage of Proposition 64 in 2016 legalized recreational use of marijuana in California.

RELATED STORIES
More businesses are mellowing out over hiring pot smokers
EMBED More News Videos

More businesses are mellowing out over hiring pot smokers.

How April 20 became a pot day
EMBED More News Videos

At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.

Cannabis college: Marijuana offered as a major as pot becomes widely accepted

Study finds more pregnant women are smoking marijuana
EMBED More News Videos

Study: More pregnant women smoking pot

Churches offer marijuana to members, feature pot-smoking Jesus in ads
EMBED More News Videos

Two churches in San Jose that offer its members marijuana are being scrutinized by the city. Authorities say the churches are fronts for illegal dispensaries.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinessmarijuanamuseumsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
2 charged after 125 lbs of pot seized during grow house bust
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Students sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot
More marijuana
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Retirement community's pin-up calendar inspires healthy living
Keep your Christmas tree fresh with these interesting tips
Holiday must-have: Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass
More Society
Top Stories
Catholic priest's daily journals at center of archdiocese search
Homeowner shot to death during home invasion, deputies say
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Tilman Fertitta set for UH honor before namesake arena opens
Postal worker caught throwing package from truck onto lawn
Suicide and drug overdoses push down US life expectancy
Man accused of having sex and living with Bellaire HS student
2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash
Show More
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
Houston police offer tips on how to avoid purse snatching
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
More News