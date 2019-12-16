UPS resolves nationwide system issues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5753625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uh-oh! Time's almost out to get those last-minute gifts in the mail.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- UPS is back in action after experiencing system issues in the Houston-area Monday afternoon."The UPS Store network has regained online access to process shipping transactions and all locations nationwide are conducting business as usual. We thank our customers for their patience as our teams worked on the resolution, and apologize for any inconvenience this caused. In addition, a majority of The UPS Store locations have extended holiday and weekend hours to accommodate customers' busy holiday schedules and these last days to ship leading up to Christmas," the company said.Officials announced that all issues were resolved after signs were seen posted on the doors of UPS stores in Houston alerting customers of the outage.