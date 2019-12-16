Society

UPS resolves nationwide system issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- UPS is back in action after experiencing system issues in the Houston-area Monday afternoon.

"The UPS Store network has regained online access to process shipping transactions and all locations nationwide are conducting business as usual. We thank our customers for their patience as our teams worked on the resolution, and apologize for any inconvenience this caused. In addition, a majority of The UPS Store locations have extended holiday and weekend hours to accommodate customers' busy holiday schedules and these last days to ship leading up to Christmas," the company said.

Officials announced that all issues were resolved after signs were seen posted on the doors of UPS stores in Houston alerting customers of the outage.



READ ALSO: Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching!

EMBED More News Videos

Uh-oh! Time's almost out to get those last-minute gifts in the mail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncomputerspower outagetechnologyups
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2020
1 dead from dangerous tornado outbreak across Louisiana
Dallas Fire Fighters Assoc. to Houston firefighters: 'Join our ranks'
Mom of alleged cop killer and her boyfriend back in custody
Cold front dropping temps about 20 degrees in just 30 minutes
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
Show More
How to get your non-profit off the ground in 2020
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
You can now get a 4-year degree at Lone Star College
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm'
More TOP STORIES News