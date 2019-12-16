UPS reporting nationwide issues amid holiday shipping rush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5753625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uh-oh! Time's almost out to get those last-minute gifts in the mail.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- UPS is dealing with a nationwide outage today, according to the company, and it may impact your holiday shipping plans.Signs were seen posted on the doors of UPS stores in the Houston-area alerting customers of the outage.In a statement sent to ABC13, UPS says they are aware of a systems issue when processing shipping transactions."The UPS Store locations can still process shipments using offline functionality," said a UPS spokesperson. "We apologize for any inconvenience. With 4,800 retail locations in the US, this is our number one priority and necessary teams are actively working to restore service online."One Twitter user sent a tweet to the official UPS Help account saying he visited two UPS stores and neither could help with a return.The company did not give an expected time when the systems will be restored.