church

United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- United Methodist Church leaders from around the world are proposing a new conservative denomination that would split from the rest of the church in an attempt to resolve a yearslong dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy.

Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years over the issue. Some members, especially in the United States, have been demanding full inclusion for LGBTQ people.

A specially called meeting last year failed to resolve the differences. The new proposal envisions an amicable separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets. The new denomination also would receive $25 million.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtqchurchu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH
Church van en route to help immigrants stolen in Greenspoint
Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
A.J. Armstrong: Retrial pushed back 4 to 6 weeks
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Trump says Iranian general should have been 'taken out' years ago
Was it legal for Trump to order Iranian general's killing?
Show More
Man accused of flashing residents in The Heights arrested
Crawfish Shack in Crosby just made Friday even better
Deputy hit in suspected drunk driving crash in northeast Houston
Parking and ride hacks for Texans playoff game
Wife's billboard campaign helps husband find kidney donor
More TOP STORIES News