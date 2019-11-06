Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' locomotive making pit stop in Houston

Houston, get ready, the Union Pacific Big Boy train tour is making a stop in our city.
Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive is expected to arrive Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Houston Amtrak Station on 902 Washington Avenue.
The locomotive will be on display and fans will have the opportunity to interact with the moving piece of history on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You will also have a chance to go inside Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, which is a multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past, according to a press release.
"It's almost the size of a Boeing airplane, and it is strong enough to pull 16 Statues of Liberty uphill," said Kristin South, director of communications for Union Pacific. "It's 1.2 million pounds and 133 feet long."
Called a Big Boy locomotive, it was one of 25 steam engine vehicles built by Union Pacific in the 1940s. Only eight still exist today, and many thought they'd never see a Big Boy in operation again.
"The last time a Big Boy locomotive operated was 60 years ago, back in 1959," South said in a phone interview. "And, as you can imagine, you don't go to a hardware store or a car parts store and pick up pieces for a locomotive of this size. So the team had to build this locomotive. In many of the cases, many parts are made from scratch again."
The pit stop in Houston is part of its tour across the southwest to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.
Big Boy will be departing on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
For more information on its tour, click here.
RELATED:
Conductor of the Astros' train has the best view in baseball
Texans gather for Pres. George H.W. Bush's final ride aboard Bush 4141
Galveston Railroad Museum perfect for first-time train riders