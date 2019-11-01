Society

Ultimate Pacman experience coming to Houston in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For one day in March 2020, you can live out one of the most iconic video games.

On March 21, 2020, the ultimate Human Pac-Man maze is coming to Houston! Just like the video game, you'll be dodging ghosts trying to stay alive.

A certain twist has been added to this human experience. There is a "puzzle" and if you're the first to complete it while grabbing all the fruit, you're the winner!

Contestants will be given three chances to complete the maze. Afterwards, You can visit a 'Pixel Room' after that has some of the oldest games.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale next week.
