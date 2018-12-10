SOCIETY

Uber announces first-of-its-kind loyalty program now available in Houston

Earn points redeemable for rides and Uber Eats in Houston with the rideshare company's new rewards program.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Uber rewards is now available in Houston.

The ridesharing company announced the first-of-its-kind loyalty program offers four membership levels: blue, gold, platinum and diamond.

Riders can join the rewards program at no additional cost.

According to Uber's statement, program participants will earn one point for every eligible dollar spent on UberPool and Uber Eats orders.

"Two points for UberX, UberXL, and Select; and three points for Black and Black SUV. Once 500 points is earned, the rider will advance from Blue to Gold. At 2,500 points they will advance to Platinum. And at 7,500 points, an advance to Diamond.

Earnings periods are six months long and are tied to the date signed up to join the program. When a tier is unlocked, the rider will have that tier for the remaining earnings period, and the next six months.

Once one opts into the program, the rider gets $5 added to their Uber Cash balance for every 500 points earned, regardless of the membership level. Uber Cash balance can be spent on both rides and Uber Eats."

To learn more about Uber Rewards benefits, click here.
