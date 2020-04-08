u.s. & world

Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers during senior, at-risk hour at dozens of grocery stores

ATLANTA -- Tyler Perry surprised shoppers at supermarkets across the southeastern United States by picking up the tab for their groceries Wednesday morning.

The actor and producer paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers during the hour designated for older and higher-risk shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the chain. Perry, who is from New Orleans, also paid for groceries during the at-risk shopping hour at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana.

"We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger's Atlanta Division, said in a news release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiahealthentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Young girl who pioneered CBD for epilepsy dies of COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Jews prep for a pandemic Passover: Smaller but no less vital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston parks staying open for now, mayor says
Harris Co. parks to close Friday due to COVID-19 outbreak
Worshippers urged to celebrate Easter at home
Several severe storm chances through Saturday
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Feds eye loosening rules to allow some to return to work
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
Show More
COVID-19 test launching with 15-minute results, Gov. Abbott says
How a family of 7 battling COVID-19 stays connected
H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!
Houston man 'was at death's door' after contracting COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
More TOP STORIES News