Mayor Turner honors Deborah Wrigley as she celebrates 42 years at ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sadly, the cat's out of the bag.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took a moment during his city briefing on Wednesday to congratulate ABC13's Deborah Wrigley for 42 years of service at KTRK-TV.After an iconic career in the Bayou City, Deborah's last day on the air at ABC13 will be Friday, Sep. 4.Turner said he'll always remember her for her professionalism."Sometimes, the interviewing and the questions were tough on me, but through it all, [Deborah] has always been very, very fair."He continued saying, "I did not want you to leave this press conference today without expressing our thanks and congratulations to you for 42 years of service. We just hope and pray that the best days of Deborah Wrigley and the future will be far, far better than the days that have passed."ABC13 is be celebrating Deborah's iconic career this Friday. Tune into KTRK-TV for updates.