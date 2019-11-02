daylight saving time

Turn back time: Daylight saving time ends

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You get an extra hour of sleep this weekend -- it's the end of daylight saving time.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, don't forget to set your old-school clocks back an hour. Daylight saving time officially goes into effect Sunday at 2 a.m.

Experts say even though most people welcome that extra hour, it can put your body under stress by throwing off your internal clock.

RELATED: Texas lawmaker wants to end Daylight Saving Time

The best way to combat that is to try and get on a good sleep schedule before the time change.

RELATED: 5 facts about daylight saving time
